TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 20th

MY GUY @Mcswain_Jr21 is BACK‼️



Love getting my @indianambb guys @RoJoJr & #21pilot back at it as they continue their pro careers



Here’s the finisher today (5 Spots):

1️⃣Finish at the Rim WITH AUTHORITY

2️⃣Make a Mid-Range Jumper (dictated at each spot)

3️⃣Make 2 Catch & Shoot 3’s pic.twitter.com/ixsZKXHhEB