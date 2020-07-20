 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 20th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-20 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 20th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://news.iu.edu
https://news.iu.edu

Seen on TheHoosier

IU Men's Soccer well represented following MLS restart

IU and 2022 four-star guard Isaac McKneely continuing to build relationship

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU Cole Barr’s triple wins College Summer League All-Star Game-- Indiana Daily Student

#MLSisBack Update – Week One-- IU Athletics

IU HALTS FOOTBALL WORKOUTS FOLLOWING SIX POSITIVE COVID TESTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Other Global Headlines

Jon Rahm cruises to dominant win at the Memorial Tournament, claims world No. 1 ranking-- Yahoo Sports

Russell Wilson, whose wife Ciara is pregnant, among star players who demand NFL safety plan-- Yahoo Sports

Rare LeBron James card sells for record $1.8 million at auction-- Yahoo Sports

Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}