TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 20th

The Hoosier Daily: July 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
IU Men's Soccer well represented following MLS restart
IU and 2022 four-star guard Isaac McKneely continuing to build relationship
Tweets of the Day
MY GUY @Mcswain_Jr21 is BACK‼️— Taylor Wayer (@twayer10) July 18, 2020
Love getting my @indianambb guys @RoJoJr & #21pilot back at it as they continue their pro careers
Here’s the finisher today (5 Spots):
1️⃣Finish at the Rim WITH AUTHORITY
2️⃣Make a Mid-Range Jumper (dictated at each spot)
3️⃣Make 2 Catch & Shoot 3’s pic.twitter.com/ixsZKXHhEB
AYE I don’t know who coming down hill like me this year😅🤧 2021 have a lot of dawgs but I’m a DIFFERENT BREED‼️💯💯 (I really didn’t mean to hit bro) pic.twitter.com/vRAA7f4fzL— Maurice Freeman4️⃣ (@757reese) July 19, 2020
After verbally speaking with coach wilbanks i am blessed to announce my 8th D1 offer from Indiana University🔱 @IndianaTough @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/Ae27xBKqSv— 2 (@Jacobi_Moore2) July 20, 2020
Phil Steele has #iufb as the top local team... https://t.co/WEVZYFTWAS— Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) July 19, 2020
OK ROOK 😤#LangfordDay pic.twitter.com/tyx2Rhtu3c— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 19, 2020
Headlines
IU Cole Barr’s triple wins College Summer League All-Star Game-- Indiana Daily Student
#MLSisBack Update – Week One-- IU Athletics
IU HALTS FOOTBALL WORKOUTS FOLLOWING SIX POSITIVE COVID TESTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Other Global Headlines
Jon Rahm cruises to dominant win at the Memorial Tournament, claims world No. 1 ranking-- Yahoo Sports
Russell Wilson, whose wife Ciara is pregnant, among star players who demand NFL safety plan-- Yahoo Sports
Rare LeBron James card sells for record $1.8 million at auction-- Yahoo Sports
Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies-- ESPN
----
