Below is the full release following week one of the resumption.

The remainder of the season is made up largely like a FIFA World Cup tournament. The 26 teams are divided into six groups. Following three games of pool play, the top 16 teams will advance to a single-elimination knockout stage and the tournament will end with championship game on Aug. 11. The MLS 'bubble' also takes place in Orlando at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

Among the 26 teams taking part in the season restart, there are 12 former IU Men's Soccer players who are part of 10 teams.

Major League Soccer was just beginning its season as COVID-19 hit, causing the league to pause play. On July 8, the season resumed.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With 12 former Hoosiers securing spots on Major League Soccer rosters, Indiana is well represented in the restart of the league in Orlando, Fla. Throughout the remainder of the tournament, IUHoosiers.com will provide updates on these former Hoosier greats.

Will Bruin, Seattle Sounders FC

Bruin did not see action in Seattle’s 0-0 draw against San Jose or the Sounders’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Fire.

Next Week: vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (July 20)

Griffin Dorsey, Toronto FC

Dorsey did not see action in Toronto FC’s 2-2 draw against D.C. United.

Next Week: vs. Montreal Impact (July 16); vs. New England Revolution (July 21)

Andrew Gutman, Cincinnati FC

Gutman played the earned his first appearance in the restart as a halftime substitute for Cincinnati FC in a 4-0 loss to the Columbus Crew. Gutman played all 45 minutes of the second frame.

Next Week: vs. Atlanta United FC (July 16); vs. New York Red Bulls (July 22)

Grant Lillard, Inter Miami

Lillard did not see action in Inter Miami’s 2-1 loss to Orlando City or against the Philadelphia Union in a 2-1 setback.

Next Week: vs. New York City FC (July 20)

Drew Moor, Colorado Rapids

Moor started and played the full 90 minutes in the defensive backline for the Colorado Rapids in a tough 2-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake. The defense for the Rapids yielded just 10 shots from the opponent in the match.

Next Week: vs. Sporting Kansas City (July 17); vs. Minnesota United (July 22)

Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew SC

Morris made his debut performance in the restart in the second half of a 4-0 Columbus victory over Cincinnati FC. He entered as a midfield substitution and logged 13 minutes of playing time.

Next Week: vs. New York Red Bulls (July 16); vs. Atlanta United FC (July 21)

Trey Muse, Seattle Sounders

Muse did not see action in Seattle’s 0-0 draw against San Jose or the Sounders’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Fire.

Next Week: vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (July 20)

Lee Nguyen, Inter Miami

In the opening match of the restart, Nguyen came on as a substitute for the final 11 minutes of play for Inter Miami in a 2-1 loss to Orlando City. Nguyen entered as a midfielder and took two corner kicks in the match. In Inter Miami’s second match of the restart, a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union, Nguyen saw 22 minutes as a second half sub.

Next Week: vs. New York City FC (July 20)

Justin Rennicks, New England Revolution

Rennicks did not see action in New England’s 1-0 victory over Montreal Impact.

Next Week: vs. D.C. United (July 17); vs. Toronto FC (July 21)

Tommy Thompson, San Jose Quakes

Thompson started in San Jose’s opening match of the restart and logged 64 minutes along the defensive backline. The Quakes limited the Seattle Sounders to just 12 shots in the match and added three blocks in a 0-0 draw. In perhaps the most entertaining match of the week, San Jose rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the final 20 minutes of action to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps, 4-3. Thompson earned his second-straight start in the match and played the first 63 minutes. He registered one shot attempt.

Next Week: vs. Chicago Fire FC (July 19)

Mason Toye, Minnesota United FC

Toye logged 59 minutes in a starting role in Minnesota United FC’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Sporting Kansas City in his first game of the restart. He was highly active at the point of attack for Minnesota and drew a pair of fouls for his efforts.

Next Week: vs. Real Salt Lake (July 17); vs. Colorado Rapids (July 22)

Eriq Zavaleta, Toronto FC

Zavaleta entered in the second half for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw against D.C. United. He came on as a defensive substitute and played the final 26 minutes of the match.

Next Week: vs. Montreal Impact (July 16); vs. New England Revolution (July 21)