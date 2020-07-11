TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 11th

The Hoosier Daily: July 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Bob Kravitz discusses Victor Oladipo situation, weekend at IMS and more
Nick Zeisloft ready for next challenge that awaits following COVID
Tweets of the Day
In-state 2022 recruit is an IU target. #iufb https://t.co/oyEjSiS3et— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 10, 2020
Former IU star and current NBA starter Thomas Bryant has not traveled to Orlando due to testing positive for COVID-19. #iubb https://t.co/lJG4l9DnsI— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) July 10, 2020
Kevin Warren and the @bigten made a big decision Thursday.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 10, 2020
And they know there are many more decisions to make ahead.
Full interview: https://t.co/OP5Wv143ya pic.twitter.com/MoP8B9GGIM
Happy Birthday to Tim Garl today! The guy goes above and beyond the call for so many, especially the Players! Everybody please wish Timmy G a Happy Birthday!— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) July 10, 2020
Headlines
BIG TEN MOVES TO CONFERENCE-ONLY SCHEDULE FOR FALL SPORTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Big Ten moving to conference-only matchups this fall-- Crimson Quarry
IU softball's Emily Goodin touted as No. 4 pitcher in nation by D1 Softball-- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Sports-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.