 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 11th
The Hoosier Daily: July 11th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Bob Kravitz discusses Victor Oladipo situation, weekend at IMS and more

Nick Zeisloft ready for next challenge that awaits following COVID

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

BIG TEN MOVES TO CONFERENCE-ONLY SCHEDULE FOR FALL SPORTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Big Ten moving to conference-only matchups this fall-- Crimson Quarry

IU softball's Emily Goodin touted as No. 4 pitcher in nation by D1 Softball-- Indiana Daily Student

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Sports-- IU Athletics

