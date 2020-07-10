Bob Kravitz discusses Victor Oladipo situation, weekend at IMS and more
With the resumption of the NBA season, we have seen a handful of players make different decisions regarding whether or not they will be part of the remainder of the season. For multiple different reasons, a lot of the stars have opted out of going to the 'Orlando Bubble', and one of those stars is Victor Oladipo.
Bob Kravitz joined Indiana Sports Beat to discuss exactly that and what could be the reason behind Oladipo's decision and how it may impact the Pacers long term.
"There is something odd about this and something that doesn't add up," Kravitz said. "We talked to Victor last Wednesday and he did say he has to consider the possibility of injury when trying to ramp up so quickly, exspeically given his health situation. But he made it very clear he was ready to go to Orlando with the team and give it a try and after quarantine, try some 5-on-5 basketball and see how the knee and quad were holding up and then make a decision.
"Then two days later we hear he isn't playing. Maybe I'm having Paul George flashbacks," Kravitz added. "I don't blame him, but something just doesn't add up."
The Pacers are part of the last group of teams to head to Orlando, arriving in 'the bubble' on July 9. Because of Oladipo opting out, it does bring up bad memories tied to the Indianapolis professional sports teams.
"It's not just Paul George, but look at Josh McDaniels, too, leaving them [The Colts] at the alter. It leaves a mark on this city," Kravitz said. "I think that may go into how people view this Oladipo thing and I just have a weird feeling about this."
Basketball isn't the only sport starting to gear back up and it was a big weekend for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as it hosted both a Nascar and IndyCar event. Kravitz was there and described what could be the 'new norm'.
"It was really weird," Kravitz said. "Emotionally you kind ran the gamut. You walk in and you hear the engines roaring and that was cool and I was like 'wow it's back'. But then I look around and there are no fans and only like 10-15 people in the press room, all wearing masks.
"Now when you go to the track you just have the same access as writers at home. You watch on the screens in the media room and then do interviews over Zoom," Kravitz added. "So you could be wherever and still cover it as good as I do just because you don't have to be there. It was just really odd being there."
