With the resumption of the NBA season, we have seen a handful of players make different decisions regarding whether or not they will be part of the remainder of the season. For multiple different reasons, a lot of the stars have opted out of going to the 'Orlando Bubble', and one of those stars is Victor Oladipo.

Bob Kravitz joined Indiana Sports Beat to discuss exactly that and what could be the reason behind Oladipo's decision and how it may impact the Pacers long term.

"There is something odd about this and something that doesn't add up," Kravitz said. "We talked to Victor last Wednesday and he did say he has to consider the possibility of injury when trying to ramp up so quickly, exspeically given his health situation. But he made it very clear he was ready to go to Orlando with the team and give it a try and after quarantine, try some 5-on-5 basketball and see how the knee and quad were holding up and then make a decision.

"Then two days later we hear he isn't playing. Maybe I'm having Paul George flashbacks," Kravitz added. "I don't blame him, but something just doesn't add up."