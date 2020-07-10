Former Indiana guard Nick Zeisloft has spent time in the G-League as well as overseas since leaving Indiana four years ago. The former sharpshooting guard most recently played for Iberostar Tenerife in Liga ABC, Spain’s top league. Before he could play a single minute, however, play was halted due to COVID-19.

Expected to play a major role this year, he was finally able to get back on the court when Europe began to open up.

"It was great but the process took some time," Zeisloft said on Indiana Sports Beat. "There were individual workouts when people would be on one side of the court and the other person on the other. Then 5-on-0 workouts... then 5-on-5 and we started to think 'wow we are actually going to do this thing'. It was a great tournament put on in Valencia and being one of the first leagues back, it was something cool, something special to say that. Our team didn't do as well as we wanted but it was still special."

While the former IU guard was able to showcase his skills this year, because the lack of a true season and the uncertainty moving forward, Zeisloft found himself as a free agent after the season ended. Despite that, he is ready for the next challenge.

"I don't know, I'm hoping to sign a contract here whenever it comes. In the basketball world you have to learn to be patient and everything comes at the right time," Zeisloft said. "I had to wait 3 months before playing my first game. I was two days away from playing my first game when things first started to shutdown here in Europe."