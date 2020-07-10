TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 10th

The Hoosier Daily: July 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
James Graham III talks IU offer, uptick in recruitment
Tweets of the Day
Breaking: The Big Ten decided that a conference-only season for all fall sports, including football is the most likely outcome, a source with knowledge of the discussions told @CFBHeather and @Mark_Schlabach. https://t.co/yyfdYXjgVN pic.twitter.com/S1iA8cfIEb— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2020
Throwback to @thatsbreana 39 kills school record this past season! @EmilyFitzner had 52 assists/15 digs in the match! #GoIU | #TBT pic.twitter.com/idIWdnv9SN— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) July 9, 2020
• Chris Bradberry (@Brad72Chris)— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 9, 2020
• Rancho Cucamonga, California#LEO | #RockSolid
Story: https://t.co/do83eUgZUw pic.twitter.com/XodC38epPE
The 10 best places to see a college basketball game, as chosen by our @SethDavisHoops— The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) July 9, 2020
(Photo is a hint for No. 1.)https://t.co/0P4RP2zgiL pic.twitter.com/tT8BM59U2Y
#iufb opens as a 17-point dog at Wisconsin, o/u 52.5.— chronichoosier (@ChronicHoosier) July 9, 2020
Headlines
IU FOOTBALL OFFICIALLY ADDS OL BRADBERRY-- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers announce addition of JUCO O-lineman-- Crimson Quarry
‘He had this thirst for football knowledge’: How Aubrey Burks plans to be IU football’s next Florida star-- Indiana Daily Student
IU golf signee Drew Salyers competes in PGA Tour qualifier-- Indiana Daily Student
Offensive Lineman Chris Bradberry Joins the Hoosiers-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Reports: Big Ten likely to play conference-only football schedule in 2020-- Yahoo Sports
Players react to NFL's dumb mandate: tackling yes, postgame jersey exchange no-- Yahoo Sports
Tiger Woods commits to playing Memorial Tournament-- Yahoo Sports
Philadelphia Union players wear the names of Black people killed by police on their jerseys-- Yahoo Sports
ACC delaying start of all fall sports until at least Sept. 1-- ESPN
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.