As the newest prospect hitting the IU radar in the 2021 class, he spoke with TheHoosier.com about the offer and what his recruitment looks like up to this point.

Class of 2021 forward James Graham III has been one of the hottest prospects in the country since COVID hit and has seen his recruitment reach new heights. The Nicolet (WI) HS forward has received multiple notable offers since the start of quarantine, including a recent one from Indiana.

"Man it’s been great. I feel like I’ve earned it but at the same time I’m really happy," Graham said. "I'm looking for proven coaches winning school culture and good academics."

Since COVID began, Graham has landed offers from Indiana, Butler, Oregon, Arizona State, Georgetown, Michigan Sate, Virginia Tech and Xavier among a handful of others. Altogether, the three-star forward has nearly 30 offers and if there was a live evaluation period, Graham would be one of the most talked about players in the country.

"[Right now] Maryland, Florida State and Vanderbilt," Graham said of some of the programs he's hearing most from. "My recruitment is still very open. I'm looking forward to being able to go on visits."