Bradberry committed to the Hoosiers back in May after playing left tackle for Riverside Community College last season. He spent two seasons at Riverside CC after a brief stint at San Jose State. He will be a redshirt junior for Indiana.

On Thursday, Indiana football officially announced the addition of transfer offensive lineman Chris Bradberry.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program announced on Thursday that offensive lineman Chris Bradberry, a 6-6, 300-pound transfer from Riverside (Calif.) City College, has signed his Big Ten tender of financial aid and will be eligible for the 2020 season.

A Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native, Bradberry has two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted the 2017 season at San Jose State University and spent the past two years at Riverside.

"We welcome Chris to our football family," Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said. "He adds experience and depth at offensive tackle. We expect Chris to contribute immediately."

Bradberry helped Riverside to the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association State Championship, the program's first in 30 years, and a perfect 13-0 record.

The Tigers averaged 49.6 points, 520.1 total yards, 329.3 passing yards and 190.8 rushing yards per game.

Bradberry was an all-conference selection as a senior and a two-year letterwinner at Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, and he lettered one year at Rancho Cucamonga High School.

A three-time Dean's List member, Bradberry intends to study exercise science at IU. Born on Nov. 30, 1999, he is the son of Simona and Jesse Bradberry.