TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 9th

The Hoosier Daily: January 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
2020 Season in Review: Indiana quarterbacks
Headline of 'so close' yet again sticks out in Indiana loss
Indiana wrestling looks to continue changing culture
Indiana lands Ole Miss grad transfer DE Ryder Anderson
Tweets of the Day
It’s not a threat, it’s a promise...I’m coming back on my worst behavior... pic.twitter.com/hu4kAStFC9— Ty Fryfogle (@Ty_Fry3) January 9, 2021
January 9, 2021
🤩 A whole lotta TV time coming up for the Hoosiers #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/Lw08WalRRp— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 8, 2021
I’m very excited and blessed to announce that I am committed to play my final year of eligibility at Indiana! #LEO pic.twitter.com/T8MrHyUypY— Ryder Anderson (@ryderanderson10) January 8, 2021
IU Coach @JasonTsirtsis previews the match vs. Illinois. pic.twitter.com/jKE2ZuJsx3— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 8, 2021
Headlines
'We had 'em': IU basketball depth stretches one step too thin in Wisconsin loss-- Indy Star
IU’S FRYFOGLE RETURNING FOR 2021 SEASON, HOOSIERS ALSO ADD A DE FROM OLE MISS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Five burning questions for IU football offseason-- The Herald Bulletin
Historic firsts, ‘best coach in America’ and a sour ending: Indiana football’s 2020 year in review-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Track & Field Announces 2021 Indoor and Cross-Country Slate-- IU Athletics
Wrestling Thankful to Open Season-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Presented by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington and French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
