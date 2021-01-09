 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 9th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-09 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 9th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
Tweets of the Day

Headlines

'We had 'em': IU basketball depth stretches one step too thin in Wisconsin loss-- Indy Star

IU’S FRYFOGLE RETURNING FOR 2021 SEASON, HOOSIERS ALSO ADD A DE FROM OLE MISS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Five burning questions for IU football offseason-- The Herald Bulletin

Historic firsts, ‘best coach in America’ and a sour ending: Indiana football’s 2020 year in review-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Track & Field Announces 2021 Indoor and Cross-Country Slate-- IU Athletics

Wrestling Thankful to Open Season-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Presented by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington and French Lick Resort Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}