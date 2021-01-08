Ty Fryfogle announces return to Indiana for 2021 season
Indiana received more great news from its senior class on Friday as wide receiver Ty Fryfogle announced he will return to Indiana for the 2021 season.
Fryfogle will be utilizing the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID pandemic.
The senior wideout was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2020, finishing with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.
"My work here at Indiana University is not yet finished," Fryfogle said in his Twitter post. "There are many great things in store for this football team in 2021. The future is very bright an I am excited to be a part of it."
Fryfogle's historic season was capped off when he became the only player in Big Ten history to have consecutive 200+ yard receiving games in conference play (Michigan State, Ohio State).
The 6-foot-2 receiver was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice this year.
For his career, the IU senior has 112 catches for 1,719 yards with 13 touchdowns.
It is unclear if his senior counterpart Whop Philyor will also return, Indiana's biggest weapon will be a welcomed sight to Michael Penix next season.
The NCAA announced earlier this fall that all fall athletes would be granted another year of eligibility and the option of returning for the 2021 season, due to uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic.
Indiana finished the 2020 season with a 6-2 record and a 26-20 loss in the Outback Bowl. The Hoosiers reached a top-10 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time since 1969 and have been ranked in the top-25 for nine straight weeks, tying a program-record.
