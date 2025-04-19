Devin Taylor Breaks Indiana Career Home Run Record

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Devin Taylor (junior) has already put together one of the most impressive careers in Indiana program history. In his freshman year alone, he was selected as a Freshman All American, won the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year, and earned a First-Team All Big Ten selection as a freshman. For his sophomore season, he improved even more, earning ABCA/Rawlings Third Team All-American honors, Perfect Game Second Team All-American honors, and led the Big Ten in home runs and runs scored. By all accounts, Devin Taylor had become the best player in the big ten.

Now in his junior season, Taylor continues to improve and is having yet another career year with new career highs across the board. Taylor’s batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, plate discipline metrics, and wRC+ are all up versus previous years.