Indiana lands Ole Miss grad transfer DE Ryder Anderson
Indiana goes the transfer route for the second time in as many weeks as Ole Miss defensive lineman Ryder Anderson has committed to Indiana.
Anderson is a grad transfer and will have one year of eligibility left.
He finished the 2020 season with 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. For his career, he has 98 tackles in 27 career games.
The 6-foot-6 and 275-pound lineman had three tackles against Indiana in the Outback Bowl just a week ago.
Anderson was originally a three-star recruit from Texas who held offers from Colorado, Arkansas, Memphis, SMU and Boise State among others.
Assuming Jerome Johnson and Jovan Swann do not return in 2021, Anderson will likely slide in and try to replace the production from that duo.
