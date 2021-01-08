It was Indiana's third overtime game this season and second overtime loss.

It was a buzzer-beater against Florida State that sent IU home. On Thursday night, it was two game-winning opportunities for the Hoosiers that they failed to capitalize on, falling 80-73 in double OT.

One more bucket or one more stop continues to haunt Indiana just 12 games into the season.

"We gave ourselves a great chance to win this game a number of times. Give them (Wisconsin) credit, they made a lot of winning plays at the end, and we didn't make enough winning plays at the end, and that’s what it takes in this league," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "When you play the best teams in the country, which Wisconsin is, you have to find a way to step up and execute and make some tough plays. We didn't do that when we needed to the most."

A loss is a loss and Indiana now sits at 7-5 (2-3) and heads to Nebraska on Sunday for a third game in seven days.

Indiana then has a matchup with Purdue and then a string of six games against ranked opponents.