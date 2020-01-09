The Hoosier Daily: January 9
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana names Nick Sheridan next offensive coordinator
Coy Cronk enters name into NCAA transfer portal
Changes to Indiana's 11-man rotation could be coming after close win
Al Durham’s leadership, defense ignites Hoosiers' comeback win
Instant Reaction: Indiana 66, Northwestern 62
Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to Indiana's 66-62 win
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Northwestern
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Nick Sheridan will be the next offensive coordinator at Indiana, a source confirms with https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 8, 2020
Source confirms that Indiana left tackle Coy Cronk has entered his name into the transfer portal.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 8, 2020
Suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Connecticut. #iufb
Final box score of Indiana's 66-62 win over Northwestern #iubb pic.twitter.com/5XbKlghu5R— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 9, 2020
📣 New Podcast! "IU-Northwestern Postgame Show: Hoosiers Grind Way to Win Despite More Droughts of Poor Play" on @Spreaker #hoosiers #indiana #iu #iubb https://t.co/0XFv80EtxK— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) January 9, 2020
Headlines
IU defense slams door on Northwestern. Is this a turning point for the Hoosiers? -- Indianapolis Star
Insider: IU basketball must find 'where our brains are' -- Indianapolis Star
IU RALLIES FOR 66-62 WIN OVER NORTHWESTERN -- Hoosier Sports Report
Archie Miller questions his rotation as IU men's basketball's offense continues to struggle -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s basketball erases deficit to defeat Northwestern 66-62 -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s strange season continues with less-than-stellar win over Northwestern -- The Hoosier Network
What to expect from Indiana the rest of this season -- The Athletic
Miller debates shortening rotation: ‘Strength in numbers is only going so far right now’ -- Inside The Hall
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Northwestern -- Inside The Hall
Video: Chris Collins reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall
SCOOPTALK: DISASTROUS NON-DISASTER -- Hoosier Sports Report
SHERIDAN TO BE NAMED IU’S NEXT OC -- Hoosier Sports Report
Emotional Victor Oladipo says he'll be back soon, playing for something bigger -- Indianapolis Star
