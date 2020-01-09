News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 9

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana names Nick Sheridan next offensive coordinator

Coy Cronk enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Changes to Indiana's 11-man rotation could be coming after close win

Al Durham’s leadership, defense ignites Hoosiers' comeback win

Minute After: Northwestern

Instant Reaction: Indiana 66, Northwestern 62

Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to Indiana's 66-62 win

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Northwestern

Headlines

IU defense slams door on Northwestern. Is this a turning point for the Hoosiers? -- Indianapolis Star

Insider: IU basketball must find 'where our brains are' -- Indianapolis Star

IU RALLIES FOR 66-62 WIN OVER NORTHWESTERN -- Hoosier Sports Report

Archie Miller questions his rotation as IU men's basketball's offense continues to struggle -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s basketball erases deficit to defeat Northwestern 66-62 -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana’s strange season continues with less-than-stellar win over Northwestern -- The Hoosier Network

What to expect from Indiana the rest of this season -- The Athletic

Miller debates shortening rotation: ‘Strength in numbers is only going so far right now’ -- Inside The Hall

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Northwestern -- Inside The Hall

Video: Chris Collins reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

SCOOPTALK: DISASTROUS NON-DISASTER -- Hoosier Sports Report

SHERIDAN TO BE NAMED IU’S NEXT OC -- Hoosier Sports Report

Emotional Victor Oladipo says he'll be back soon, playing for something bigger -- Indianapolis Star

{{ article.author_name }}