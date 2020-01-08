Indiana senior offensive tackle Coy Cronk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and will spend his last year of eligibility elsewhere, a source confirmed with TheHoosier.com.

The senior tackle has started 40 games at tackle since his true freshman season and was expected to anchor the Hoosier offensive line during the 2019 season. He was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List and the Senior Bowl Watch List heading into Indiana's historic year.

He then suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Connecticut in week four. After having never burned his redshirt, Cronk is eligible for a fifth year, and in the weeks leading up to his decision, the expected resolution seemed to be two-pronged in that he could return and play for Indiana for his final season or leave for the NFL. But Cronk will spend that year at another program.

“I feel like I’ve been a part of something special this year too," Cronk said Dec. 8 when asked about his team's success playing into his decision to return. "We’re going to go win our ninth game, and we’ll enjoy that. But after that you just have to look yourself in the mirror and be honest with yourself. As far as playing for a program that’s upward trending, it’s kind of what I signed up for, and now it’s coming to fruition. So that’s been pretty special.”

Cronk served a coaching role on the team since his surgery and recovery and was waiting until after the Gator Bowl to make a decision and an announcement.

At left tackle, Indiana true freshman tackle Matt Bedford stepped in for Cronk and sealed the left side of the line, while redshirt sophomore right tackle Caleb Jones played every game for the Hoosiers.