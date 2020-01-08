Indiana has promoted its current tight ends coach and former quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan its next offensive coordinator in replacement of Kalen DeBoer, who accepted the head coaching job at Fresno State.

Indiana has named current tight ends coach and former quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan its next offensive coordinator, a source confirmed with TheHoosier.com on Wednesday evening.

Former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer accepted the head coaching job at Fresno State after just one year in Bloomington and after transforming the Indiana offense into the No. 2 offense in the Big Ten in 2019. DeBoer was at the heart of Indiana's historic success in his first year.

Sheridan has been at Indiana since 2017, when current head coach Tom Allen took over the program. Sheridan made the move to Indiana with former Tennessee and Indiana offensive coordinator Mike DeBord.

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot was at the center of what made DeBoer's offensive system at Indiana so successful, as he broke the single-season receiving mark for Indiana tight ends. Sheridan was in his first year as Indiana's tight ends coach in 2019.

Sheridan also coached Richard Lagow, Peyton Ramsey and Mike Penix at the quarterback position in his time at Indiana.

Allen expressed a desire to maintain the offensive template DeBoer created in his year at Indiana, and a large part of the offensive changes at Indiana surround the way sin which it uses its quarterbacks. Sheridan was a walk-on quarterback at Michigan and graduated in 2008.