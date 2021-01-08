 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 8th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-08 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 8th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Five burning questions for the Hoosiers in the offseason

After The Game With Todd Leary: IUVB Coach Steve Aird joins

Hoosiers fight hard, ultimately fall 80-73 in double-OT to Wisconsin

WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham react to double OT loss to Wisconsin

Despite loss, IU role players step up in a big way

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball still can't solve playing at Wisconsin, falling in 2 overtimes-- Indy Star

NO. 19 IU WOMEN STUFF STATS, PENN STATE-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU ranked 14th in the preseason by PGUSA-- Crimson Quarry

Beyond the arc: 3 takeaways from IU’s loss to Wisconsin-- The Herald Bulletin

The home that holds him together-- Indiana Daily Student

DIPRIMIO: Guard at Work – Anthony Leal Holds Himself ‘Accountable’-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

