TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 8th

The Hoosier Daily: January 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Five burning questions for the Hoosiers in the offseason
After The Game With Todd Leary: IUVB Coach Steve Aird joins
Hoosiers fight hard, ultimately fall 80-73 in double-OT to Wisconsin
WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham react to double OT loss to Wisconsin
Tweets of the Day
Heading home with a 𝙬𝙞𝙣 pic.twitter.com/bgfcKKxdtI— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 8, 2021
Oh my... 😳@TrayceJackson with the left-handed HAMMER for @IndianaMBB 🔨 pic.twitter.com/ezwW5PybWE— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 8, 2021
Make it a 𝙏𝙍𝙄𝙋𝙇𝙀 𝘿𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙀 for @grace_berger34!— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 8, 2021
𝟏𝟑 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝟏𝟏 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝟏𝟎 𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬
She's the first player in NCAA Division I with 2 triple-doubles in the 2020-21 season! pic.twitter.com/EPjxyIMKco
@IndianaWBB G Grace Berger tallies her 2nd triple-double of the season (15 pts, 12 ast, 10 reb) in a win at Penn State. She has the only 2 triple-doubles in school history and is just the 4th #B1G #WBB player ever with at least 2 in a single season. #Indiana #Hoosiers @B1Gwbball— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) January 8, 2021
ANNDD ONE! 😮@aldurham01 gets the @IndianaMBB bench 🆙 pic.twitter.com/5ziMi0bDYw— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 8, 2021
🚨Signing Alert!🚨— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 7, 2021
Hoosier Freddie McSwain Jr (@Mcswain_Jr21) has signed with LoKoKo Bisons Loimaa🇫🇮 of @Korisliiga, the top pro basketball league in Finland. #iubb
January 7, 2021
I can’t wait to get back to Bloomington and get back to work with my guys. Not the way we wanted to end this season, but I promise the work will be done this offseason to ensure that we continue to progress and not feel that feeling again next year! #LEO— Dylan Powell (@Dylan_Powell74) January 7, 2021
Headlines
IU basketball still can't solve playing at Wisconsin, falling in 2 overtimes-- Indy Star
NO. 19 IU WOMEN STUFF STATS, PENN STATE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU ranked 14th in the preseason by PGUSA-- Crimson Quarry
Beyond the arc: 3 takeaways from IU’s loss to Wisconsin-- The Herald Bulletin
The home that holds him together-- Indiana Daily Student
DIPRIMIO: Guard at Work – Anthony Leal Holds Himself ‘Accountable’-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
