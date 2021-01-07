TheHoosier - Five burning questions for the Hoosiers in the offseason

The 2020 football season has officially come to a close for the Indiana Hoosiers, and it was a banner one that featured another winning season.

For the first time under head coach Tom Allen, the Hoosiers have posted back-to-back winning seasons, they made it to a January bowl for the second consecutive time, and in 2020, Indiana knocked off Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State for the first time in program history, along with posting a win at Wisconsin.

There were many bright spots, however, the Hoosiers did end the season with a disappointing 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2.

Following that loss, we look at five burning questions surrounding the program now that the offseason is under way.