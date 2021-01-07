Indiana was playing a top-10 team on the road without its second-leading scorer in Armaan Franklin. It was also a place IU hadn't won at since 1998.

It was a double OT, hard fought game for Indiana, unfortunately coming up just short, 80-73.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller has stressed the importance of finding more bench production from everyone, and that includes his freshmen.

On Thursday, Indiana ended the game with 21 bench points from Jerome Hunter and Anthony Leal. That duo also played 59 minutes.

"I think Anthony Leal, it's a credit to him and the winner that he is. But he gave us a great chance. Sparked us with some big shots to stay in the game and did a great job on both ends of the floor," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Jerome also had a great game and he's getting better on both ends of the floor."

With no Franklin and then both Race Thompson and Jerome Hunter in foul trouble for most of the game, Jordan Geronimo was inserted into the lineup and contributed a rebound and assist in six minutes in the first half.

It was a four-guard lineup, however in the second half that kept IU in it, and even taking the lead for the majority of the final 10 minutes, and that lineup was driven by Leal.