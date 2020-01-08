The Hoosier Daily: January 8
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
CrimsonCast Ep 653 - Basketball’s Optics Problem (among other problems)
Twitter Tuesday: Michigan, Will Jeffress, Jalen Johnson, more
Tweets of the Day
Word for 2020: WIN #LEO— Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14) January 7, 2020
Love my team! Love you Hoosier nation! LETS WORK!! pic.twitter.com/VABDsWGhk6
Good luck to #IUFB's @jones_reakwon in the @TropicalBowlUSA! pic.twitter.com/iumq1zBDDy— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 7, 2020
Hungry, dedicated + ready to work. pic.twitter.com/vikmAJFa7Z— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 8, 2020
Sam Tiger Management announced via Instagram yesterday that it’s signed Reakwon Jones as Jones prepares to enter the NFL ranks. #iufb https://t.co/FC0Zhx75xO— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 7, 2020
Four-star 2021 defensive end out of Virginia, Naquan Brown, receives an Indiana offer.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 7, 2020
Already has offers from Penn State, Michigan, Florida and others. #iufb https://t.co/JApIV2ycvO
6-foot-7 2021 defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge reports an offer from Indiana. Out of Portland, he has offers from Colorado, Washington State and Arizona State. #iufb https://t.co/WSmwhDf0TA— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 7, 2020
Headlines
Archie Miller says idea IU can't shoot 3s is 'complete B.S.' The numbers say otherwise -- Indianapolis Star
Healthier Rob Phinisee Can Make the Difference for Indiana -- Hoosier Maven
The intelligence and vision of Erwin van Bennekom -- The Hoosier Network
What to expect: Northwestern -- Inside The Hall
