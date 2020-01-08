Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Word for 2020: WIN #LEO Love my team! Love you Hoosier nation! LETS WORK!! pic.twitter.com/VABDsWGhk6

Good luck to #IUFB 's @jones_reakwon in the @TropicalBowlUSA ! pic.twitter.com/iumq1zBDDy

Sam Tiger Management announced via Instagram yesterday that it’s signed Reakwon Jones as Jones prepares to enter the NFL ranks. #iufb https://t.co/FC0Zhx75xO

Four-star 2021 defensive end out of Virginia, Naquan Brown, receives an Indiana offer. Already has offers from Penn State, Michigan, Florida and others. #iufb https://t.co/JApIV2ycvO

6-foot-7 2021 defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge reports an offer from Indiana. Out of Portland, he has offers from Colorado, Washington State and Arizona State. #iufb https://t.co/WSmwhDf0TA

Archie Miller says idea IU can't shoot 3s is 'complete B.S.' The numbers say otherwise -- Indianapolis Star

Healthier Rob Phinisee Can Make the Difference for Indiana -- Hoosier Maven

The intelligence and vision of Erwin van Bennekom -- The Hoosier Network

What to expect: Northwestern -- Inside The Hall