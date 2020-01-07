It's been a rough few weeks for Indiana basketball, and unfortunately the trip to College Park did nothing to quell the growing sense of dread among the fanbase. Is this last year all over again? We take some time to try and untangle the mess that the 2019-20 season has started to become. The program optics have taken some major hits the last couple of seasons, and we discuss why the Arkansas-Maryland combination was such a bad look for Archie Miller's program --- and how it needs to change if Indiana wants to avoid an unrecoverable tailspin from a fan buy-in perspective.