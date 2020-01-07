The Hoosier Daily: January 7
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Bryson Bonds brings brains to Bloomington after beating clock with Hoosiers
JUCO offensive tackle Amelio Moran set to visit Indiana
Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Maryland and Arkansas, discusses offense
Tweets of the Day
January 7, 2020
The #Bengals signed LS Dan Godsil to a Reserve/Future contract.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 6, 2020
📰: https://t.co/8ttsUmsVkj pic.twitter.com/Igc9QTtdQ8
Miller now says "it's complete BS" regarding the criticism that his team can't make shots.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) January 7, 2020
Miller says if the rest of the stuff (passing, spacing, etc.) falls into place, the shots will fall. #iubb https://t.co/dkmbH0UG8j
Headlines
Aggressive rebounding, paint presence lifts No. 12 IU women’s basketball over Illinois -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana dominates Illinois, remains last unbeaten in conference play -- The Hoosier Network
IU basketball stock watch: Shooting is down, turnovers are up — a recipe for disaster -- Indianapolis Star
MILLER’S EYE ON BETTER PASSING, BACKCOURT PLAY -- Hoosier Sports Report
PHILYOR RETURNING FOR SENIOR SEASON -- Hoosier Sports Report
Joey Brunk: 'What We Have in Locker Room is More Than Enough to Win Games' -- Hoosier Maven
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.