{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 07:20:26 -0600') }}

The Hoosier Daily: January 7

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Bryson Bonds brings brains to Bloomington after beating clock with Hoosiers

JUCO offensive tackle Amelio Moran set to visit Indiana

Statpack: January 6

Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Maryland and Arkansas, discusses offense

CrimsonCast, Ep. 652: The Gator Bowl Recap Show

Aggressive rebounding, paint presence lifts No. 12 IU women’s basketball over Illinois -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana dominates Illinois, remains last unbeaten in conference play -- The Hoosier Network

IU basketball stock watch: Shooting is down, turnovers are up — a recipe for disaster -- Indianapolis Star

MILLER’S EYE ON BETTER PASSING, BACKCOURT PLAY -- Hoosier Sports Report

PHILYOR RETURNING FOR SENIOR SEASON -- Hoosier Sports Report

Joey Brunk: 'What We Have in Locker Room is More Than Enough to Win Games' -- Hoosier Maven

