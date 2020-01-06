Indiana has hit the offensive line hard in 2020, but as the later stages of the cycle have come to a close, the Hoosiers have seen their class stacked with interior linemen – Stanford transfer Dylan Powell, center Cam Knight and guard Brady Feeney and Randy Holtz. While adding interior linemen was a major point of emphasis, Indiana also needs to add some tackles.

Junior college addition Luke Haggard will redshirt his first year in Bloomington to build his frame but will have two years left following his redshirt year, and Indiana is high on Luke Wiginton but unsure whether Coleon Smith will be available to sign in February.

To add depth to the tackle position and a player that could potentially be slotted in if need be in 2020, the Hoosier staff continues to search the junior college ranks, and the latest offer extended was in the direction of Lackawanna Community College tackle Amelio Moran.