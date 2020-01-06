We came, we saw, we got our hearts broken. Indiana's crushing loss in the Gator Bowl was witnessed in person by both CrimsonCast hosts, and we spend an hour here discussing the various aspects of the game, what went right, what went wrong, and what conclusions we've come to after contemplating life for the 72 hours after the game ended. We discuss the positives of Indiana's performance, the missed opportunities that led to the defeat, and where the game ranks on our personal list of IU football-related heartbreaks. We also discuss the future of the program in light of how the season ended up.