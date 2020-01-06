Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Hoosiers will likely face a short handed Northwestern squad on Wednesday. #iubb https://t.co/aH6I6WQrgK

ON THIS DAY-1976: The Hoosiers win their 22nd-straight Big Ten contest and move to 11-0 on the season in defeating Northwestern, 78-61. Junior Kent Benson leads IU with 22 pts while Tom Abernethy adds 16. #iubb @IndianaMBB @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/OrtNf120c7

Tom Allen and a youthful roster look to the future after Gator Bowl collapse -- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Football: Top 5 moments from 2019 season -- Hoosier State of Mind

4 Incredible IU Sports ‘What Ifs’ That Would Have Forever Altered College Sports History -- Assembly Call

Nico Collins announces return to Michigan for senior season -- The Michigan Daily

Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe announces decision for 2020 season -- Saturday Tradition