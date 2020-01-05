Kenpom Review: Maryland
Indiana’s woes continued on Saturday as the Hoosiers fell to the Maryland Terrapins in College Park by a score of 75-59, the first time Indiana has dropped consecutive games this season. Indiana’s ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news