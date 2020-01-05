TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's first back-to-back losses of 2019-20, against Maryland and Arkansas, and why Indiana's offense has struggled in the last handful of games. The trio look ahead for the Hoosiers and how the team can make adjustments to maximize the progress it's made, big or small, in Archie Miller's third season.