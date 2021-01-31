TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 31st

The Hoosier Daily: January 31st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Justin Taylor an intriguing wing with plenty of programs pursuing
Florida linebacker high on the Hoosiers
Tweets of the Day
“Get better today and make the guys around you better.” pic.twitter.com/OOHz2sXrxJ— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) January 30, 2021
No stopping 'til it's over. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7s7rUcweCq— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) January 30, 2021
Another opportunity on Sunday ⚪️🔴— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 30, 2021
For the glory of old IU!⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/RJK1UxsbUJ— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 30, 2021
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 31, 2021
🏀 @RoJoJr (#Fethiye🇹🇷): 18 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 15 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
🏀 @ChefBoyArGreen (Charilaos Trikoupis🇬🇷): 10 pts, 2 rebs
🏀 @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 8 pts, 3 rebs, 5 asts
Four-star 2022 defensive tackle has IU in his final four. He's a teammate of 2021 signee Jordan Grier (Cedar Grove in Georgia). #iufb https://t.co/7ynPM5MlPx— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 31, 2021
Headlines
The deafening silence of Assembly Hall during a pandemic-restricted season-- Indy Star
IU wrestling secures first win of the season against Northwestern-- Indiana Daily Student
Wrestling Takes Down Northwestern, Battles Tough Against Penn State-- IU Athletics
Big Ten Reschedules Game With Rutgers For February 4th-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.