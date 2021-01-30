TheHoosier - In-state linebacker Andrew Turvy accepts PWO with Hoosiers

"It feels great. I am really excited about the culture they have there. They do things the right way and have a lot of success doing that. My goal is to contribute to the team in any way I can and, eventually, get myself onto the field on Saturdays and earn a scholarship. I am just really excited to be a part of the Indiana University family," Turvy told TheHoosier.com.

Now, he will have a chance to be a part of it, accepting a preferred walk on opportunity with the Hoosiers.

As a high school player at Carmel High School (IN), Andrew Turvy saw from a distance the job head football coach Tom Allen has done at turning around the Indiana football team.

Very excited and blessed to announce my commitment to IU as PWO! Thank you to @coach_hebert @HoundsCoachA for the constant support! Thank you to @CoachAllenIU @CoachWrightIU @coachryanhansen for the opportunity! Go Hoosiers #LEO pic.twitter.com/6qptlV0rEm

Turvy, who chose the opportunity from IU over offers from Butler and Marian, and a preferred walk-on offer from Kent State, registered 86 stops, 12 tackles for a loss, four hurries, three sacks, three pass break-ups, one interception and a fumble recovery for the Greyhounds.

"Indiana is a great football program and plays on a big stage. It is also close to home and a really good school academically. They told me they like how I play strong and physical and have a desire to get to the football,” Turvy said. “I chose Indiana because it is the best fit for me academically and athletically. They have a great business school that will set me up for success when my career is over and the football program is one of the best in the nation.”

Turvy stated it has been exciting to watch the transformation under Allen.

"It has been great to see the program rise over the past few years and become a top program in the nation. I think a lot of the credit can go to Coach Allen because he's done a great job with the program,” Turvy said. “I am super excited to get to be a part of something special.”

Turvy going to Indiana will create a reunion of sorts with current players Ty Wise and Beau Robbins.

"It's going to be really fun getting to play with Ty again. He pushes everybody around him to get better, and he's the kind of guy you want as a teammate. It will fun to play with Beau again as well. He is, obviously, a great leader and great player.”