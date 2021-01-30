The state of Florida has been a recruiting hotbed in recent years for the Indiana Hoosiers, who recently reached back into the Sunshine State and offered Omar Graham Jr., an outside linebacker and Class of 2022 prospect from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale. Graham tells TheHoosier.com the offer was extended by coach Kasey Teegardin. "It felt great. He told me about the defense they run and told me he can see me being the outside linebacker off the edge and covering," he said of getting the offer. "Since Indiana just came into the picture and they are such a great program, I would say they are Top 10."

In addition to the Hoosiers, Graham has been offered by the following: Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Howard, Illinois State, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Pennsylvania, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Toledo, Central Florida, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Yale and Youngstown State. Graham said he is still in the process of building relationships and learning about each school that has offered, including Indiana. "I want to learn more about the coaching staff and their academics. I look for a school that is a great program that can develop me and a place where I can call them family and build great relationships with the coaches," Graham said. Graham says that he was not able to take any visits prior to the Covid-19 global pandemic and the extension of the dead period. "As soon as the dead period is lifted, Indiana is one I would like to visit." Graham appeared five games this past season, totaling 32 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.