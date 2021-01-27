 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 27th
The Hoosier Daily: January 27th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Ranking the Contenders: Rivals150 guard C.J. Gunn

IU officially names Charlton Warren new defensive coordinator

Southeast Spotlight: Predictions for NSD 2021

Former Hoosier linebacker takes over reigns at Mt. Vernon High School

Indiana looks to reinvent defensive identity

2020 Season in Review: Indiana linebackers

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU stock watch: Hoosiers' NCAA tournament résumé gets boost despite up-and-down week-- Indy Star

IU basketball struggles: Analyzing three areas of concern for Hoosiers' seven losses-- Indy Star

IU SOCCER READY TO CONNECT WITH SPRING SEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU football position review: Quarterbacks-- Crimson Quarry

Perfect Hoosiers reflect on mark that's stood test of time-- The Herald Bulletin

IU women’s basketball moves up Ohio State game, announces Michigan State tip-off time-- Indiana Daily Student

Evolving Hoosiers Look for Consistency-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup    

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

----

{{ article.author_name }}