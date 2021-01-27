TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 27th

The Hoosier Daily: January 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Ranking the Contenders: Rivals150 guard C.J. Gunn
IU officially names Charlton Warren new defensive coordinator
Southeast Spotlight: Predictions for NSD 2021
Former Hoosier linebacker takes over reigns at Mt. Vernon High School
Indiana looks to reinvent defensive identity
Tweets of the Day
𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰: @IndianaBase— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 26, 2021
The Hoosiers pitching staff has big-time potential with the rise of righthander McCade Brown and the return of fellow weekend starters Gabe Bierman and Tommy Sommer.
🔗 https://t.co/49T6B6rk7t pic.twitter.com/aoioIBMziv
Back in action this weekend! pic.twitter.com/HvpNMK4KG6— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 26, 2021
.@IndianaMBB's 1975-76 team finished a perfect 32-0. They are the most recent DI team to complete an undefeated season. Join the #B1G in 👏 them Wednesday evening at 8pm ET/7pm CT as they are inducted into the @CBHOF.— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) January 26, 2021
Virtual Link: https://t.co/sfGeZWoGa1 pic.twitter.com/ahrQCw7uNY
📺 Another national TV broadcast for #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/yosK3siLYC— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 26, 2021
New Beginnings! Thanks to all the amazing players and coaches that have helped me along the way. Can’t wait to roll the balls out!! #GoHoosiers https://t.co/mxcfZ00hzA— Charlton Warren (@CoachCwarren) January 26, 2021
Beyond Blessed to receive an 🅾️ffer from one of my favorite coaches @CoachCwarren To Indiana University... #IUFB⚪️🔴🔱@CoachJasonJones @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @DemetricDWarren @SWiltfong247 @dareu_i @ErikRichardsUSA @HgroveFootball pic.twitter.com/A7URN9rTle— Emory Floyd (@EmoryFloyd) January 26, 2021
Headlines
IU stock watch: Hoosiers' NCAA tournament résumé gets boost despite up-and-down week-- Indy Star
IU basketball struggles: Analyzing three areas of concern for Hoosiers' seven losses-- Indy Star
IU SOCCER READY TO CONNECT WITH SPRING SEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football position review: Quarterbacks-- Crimson Quarry
Perfect Hoosiers reflect on mark that's stood test of time-- The Herald Bulletin
IU women’s basketball moves up Ohio State game, announces Michigan State tip-off time-- Indiana Daily Student
Evolving Hoosiers Look for Consistency-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.