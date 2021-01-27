TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 27th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰: @IndianaBase The Hoosiers pitching staff has big-time potential with the rise of righthander McCade Brown and the return of fellow weekend starters Gabe Bierman and Tommy Sommer. 🔗 https://t.co/49T6B6rk7t pic.twitter.com/aoioIBMziv

. @IndianaMBB 's 1975-76 team finished a perfect 32-0. They are the most recent DI team to complete an undefeated season. Join the #B1G in 👏 them Wednesday evening at 8pm ET/7pm CT as they are inducted into the @CBHOF . Virtual Link: https://t.co/sfGeZWoGa1 pic.twitter.com/ahrQCw7uNY

New Beginnings! Thanks to all the amazing players and coaches that have helped me along the way. Can’t wait to roll the balls out!! #GoHoosiers https://t.co/mxcfZ00hzA

Beyond Blessed to receive an 🅾️ffer from one of my favorite coaches @CoachCwarren To Indiana University... #IUFB ⚪️🔴🔱 @CoachJasonJones @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @DemetricDWarren @SWiltfong247 @dareu_i @ErikRichardsUSA @HgroveFootball pic.twitter.com/A7URN9rTle

Perfect Hoosiers reflect on mark that's stood test of time-- The Herald Bulletin

IU basketball struggles: Analyzing three areas of concern for Hoosiers' seven losses-- Indy Star

