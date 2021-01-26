Prior to coaching on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, Warren coached cornerbacks at the University of Florida, served as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Tennessee and coached defensive backs at both the University of North Carolina and the University of Nebraska. Warren also coached at the United States Air Force Academy, where he was also a player.

"I am humbled Coach Allen has given me the opportunity to lead this awesome group of young men as Indiana University's defensive coordinator," Warren said. "I cannot wait to help this team achieve greatness on and off the field."

"Charlton is a man of high character, a strong leader, a great recruiter and has the ability to pull greatness out of his players," Allen said. "I look forward to him capturing the hearts and minds of our defensive players and coaches as he continues to build our defense. We are pleased to welcome Charlton and his family to Bloomington."

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has made it official, announcing the hiring of former University of Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren as Indiana's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

A 16-year coaching veteran and the 247Sports No. 11 recruiter in the nation, Warren spent the previous four seasons in the SEC.

Warren led the cornerbacks at the University of Florida (2018), and he mentored the defensive backs and served as special teams coordinator at the University of Tennessee (2017). He also oversaw the defensive backs at the University of North Carolina (2015-16) and the University of Nebraska (2014) after he spent 2005-13 at the United States Air Force Academy, his alma mater.

In addition to his experience at the collegiate level, Warren participated in the NFL minority internship program in 2007 with the Houston Texans. He spent training camp with the franchise, where he assisted with the defensive and special teams units. Georgia finished ranked in the Top 10, earned victories in New Year's Six bowls and led the country in rushing defense in both of his seasons in Athens. The 2020 team also sat in the Top 25 nationally in total defense (12th), scoring defense (T-16th) and takeaways (T-24th).

Cornerback Eric Stokes collected first-team All-America honors, while safety Richard LeCounte was named first-team All-SEC. UGA claimed the SEC East Division title in 2019 and topped the country in scoring defense. Safety J.R. Reed became Warren's first Bulldog to earn All-America status. During his one year in Gainesville, the defense showed marked improvement. The Gators jumped to a share of 11th in the country (from T-81st) in takeaways and to a share of 12th (from T-125th) in fumble recoveries, while they finished in the Top 20 in pass efficiency defense (17th), scoring defense (20th) and sacks per game (T-20th). In 2017, Tennessee allowed the second-fewest passing yards (1,950) and yards per game (161.7) in the SEC. The Volunteers were one of just five conference schools to return a kick for a touchdown.

Under Warren's tutelage, North Carolina ranked 10th in nationally in passing defense (180.8) in 2016. In his first year at UNC, the Tar Heels allowed 14.5 fewer points per game from 2014, which was the top improvement of any Power 5 defense. North Carolina also had the most improved pass efficiency defense and yards per pass attempt defense. UNC paced the league in interceptions, takeaways and passes defended, and allowed only 11 passing touchdowns, the fourth fewest in the nation. The Tar Heels finished the year 11-3 with a berth in the ACC Championship Game.

Warren's prior experience in the Big Ten came with a 9-4 Cornhuskers team. Nebraska finished 2014 fifth nationally in pass efficiency defense and 32nd in passing yards allowed. The Huskers were second in the country in completion percentage defense (48.5), 13th in yards per passing attempt allowed (6.1) and 19th in TD passes allowed (15).

At Air Force, he spent three seasons as defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator (2005-07) and three years as co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator (2008-11) before he was promoted to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach (2012-13).The Falcons passing defense ranked second in the NCAA in 2010 in passing yards allowed (147.8) and third the following campaign (166.8). In 2009, Air Force ranked seventh nationally with 20 interceptions and led the country in takeaway margin. The Falcons also ranked in the Top 20 nationally in passing yards allowed (5th), total defense (11th) and pass efficiency defense (17th).

Warren was a three-year letterman at defensive back, helping Air Force to consecutive 10-win seasons in 1997 and 1998, including a 12-1 record and a conference title in 1998.He graduated in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in human factors engineering. While stationed at Warner Robins AFB from 2000-03, where he was a C-130 avionics program manager, he earned an MBA from Georgia College & State University. Before returning to the Academy in 2005, Warren was stationed at Eglin AFB, Fla., as an air-to-ground weapons program manager for the Air Armament Center.

Charlton and his wife, Jocelyn, have two daughters, Jayree and Teya, and one son, Chase.