Lidy played high school football at Castle High School, where his father, John, coached for 30 years and posted a 209-111 overall record during his Hall of Fame career. In 1994, Lidy led Castle to a Class 5A state title, playing quarterback and linebacker. As a senior, Lidy was an all-state honoree, played in the North-South All-Star Game and took his talents to Indiana University, where he played linebacker and was a member of the special teams unit.

Lidy will begin at Mt. Vernon on Feb. 8 as a physical education teacher, weight training coach and head football coach. He had served as the defensive coordinator since 2008, helping the Marauders post a 30-8 record, including the program's first ever regional championship in 2019 and back-to-back sectional titles in 2019 and 2020.

John Vince Lidy was approved by the Mt. Vernon School Corporation Board of Trustees to replace former head coach Mike Kirschner , who resigned to take over the same position at Warren Central.

A former Indiana Hoosier linebacker and son of an Indiana High School coaching icon has been named the new head football coach at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville, Indiana.

In a release, Mt. Vernon athletics director Brandon Ecker stated that Lidy rose above over 45 candidates for the job.

“After reviewing over 45 applications, we have no doubt that coach Lidy will lead the Marauder football program with integrity and class, and will assemble a great staff that will help cultivate our athletes into successful young men and women,” Ecker said. “With coach Lidy, we get a loyal educator who is committed to helping our students find success in the classroom, on the field, and in life. We look forward to the future of Mt. Vernon football under the leadership of coach Vince Lidy.”

Lidy was an assistant coach at Hamilton Southeastern for 18 years prior to coming to Mt. Vernon, and he helped guide the Royals to a 141-60 campaign with seven conference titles, two sectional crowns and a 5A state championship appearance in 2005.

“I am just as passionate about this profession as I was the day I started. I have been very proud of the work, success and commitment of those involved with the Mt. Vernon football program during my time as a coach. It is my goal to lead and develop a football program that provides a great teaching and learning experience for all those involved," Lidy said in a release.

Kirschner told TheHoosier.com that Lidy understands, lives and breathes Indiana football on all levels.

"He is an unbelievable coach, high energy and absolutely loves kids. He loves practice. He used to tell me that practice and being on that field was the best part of his day. He grew up in Indiana, played in Indiana and lives and breathes Indiana football," Kirschner said. "I am happy they saw fit to give it to him."