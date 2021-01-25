TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 25th

The Hoosier Daily: January 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Comeback 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 ✅— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 24, 2021
Holmes - 22 points, 10 rebounds
Berger - 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Penn - 12 points pic.twitter.com/Ebw9h5TQTL
January 24, 2021
💯@robphinisee1 tosses the perfect alley to @TrayceJackson for the @IndianaMBB highlight finish. pic.twitter.com/5sKv8niygJ— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 24, 2021
Highlights from the win at No. 21 Northwestern! ⚪️🔴 #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/eapLqQfPa1— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 24, 2021
Next week's #iuwbb schedule has been updated ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8AfiQIFng2— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 24, 2021
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 25, 2021
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 30 pts (4-6 3FG), 8 rebs, 5 stls
🏀 @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 4 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts
🏀 @RoJoJr (in #Fethiye🇹🇷 debut): 20 pts (3-6 3FG), 4 rebs
🏀 @Mcswain_Jr21 (in @Biisonit🇫🇮 debut): 8 pts, 8 rebs
Headlines
IU basketball good enough to create momentum, just not good enough to sustain it.-- Indy Star
NO. 16 IU WOMEN RALLY FOR ROAD WIN-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Rutgers 74, Indiana 70-- Crimson Quarry
IU Indoor track and field has strong showing at Jack Gladstein Invitational-- Indiana Daily Student
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Rutgers-- IU Athletics
Schedule Updates For Indiana Women’s Basketball Announced-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
