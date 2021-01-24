Any coach will tell you that special teams, while often overlooked, can be very special and can have quite an impact on a team's success or failure during the course of a season.

Several times during the 2020 season, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen told the media that special teams had to be strong for the Hoosiers and that it was a point of emphasis for him the entire season.

That should come as no surprise as Allen not only served as a special teams coordinator under Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss, but also had some experience coming back in terms of kicker and punter this season.