Indiana had one of its best wins under Archie Miller on Thursday, taking down No. 4 Iowa on the road.

The biggest question heading into Sunday's matchup against Rutgers was would IU be able to follow that up with another win and keep the momentum moving forward.

Unfortunately, that's not what happened and once again, Indiana fails to build on a signature win, falling 74-70.

Rutgers had come into the game on a five game losing streak and had not won in Assembly Hall in the all-time series.

The Scarlet Knights, however, played like the team that wanted it more and that paid dividends all throughout the game, trailing for just a total of 4:26.

"I'm disappointed for our guys, I'm not disappointed in the result, I'm disappointed for them," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "The attitude, the work ethic and the togetherness has been as good as it has ever been here."

Indiana now falls to 9-7 (4-5) and once again looks like a team that still doesn't have the answers to its inconsistency problems.

And, once again it is another time of taking two steps back after a huge step forward.

"It's one of 20, just like Iowa was. They all count the same. I just want our guys to believe how much room we have to grow," Miller said. "We are getting more contributions, just need more consistency."