 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 22nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 22nd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Potential names to replace Mike Hart

Three-point line the main thing holding Indiana back

Indiana lands in top 8 for in-state four-star OL DJ Moore

After The Game With Todd Leary

Hoosiers stun No. 4 Iowa with tremendous 2nd half run, win 81-69

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to IU's win over No. 4 Iowa

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball regroups, pulls off the upset of No. 4 Iowa for signature win-- Indy Star

Indiana volleyball coach Steve Aird got his program going during Covid-19, marched for equality-- Indy Star

Aird prepared to lean on freshmen during spring season-- Crimson Quarry

IU water polo looks to climb rankings in 2021- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers Earn Preseason Big Ten Honors from Perfect Game-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup       

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}