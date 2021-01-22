TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: January 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Potential names to replace Mike Hart
Three-point line the main thing holding Indiana back
Indiana lands in top 8 for in-state four-star OL DJ Moore
After The Game With Todd Leary
Hoosiers stun No. 4 Iowa with tremendous 2nd half run, win 81-69
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to IU's win over No. 4 Iowa
Tweets of the Day
HOOSIERS WIN.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 22, 2021
😤 @JordanGeronimo2 with the one-handed JAM for @IndianaMBB! pic.twitter.com/CiKRKYIyeQ— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 22, 2021
🆙#IUSD men: 7️⃣#IUSD women: 1️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/uG1ozlM5Rq— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 21, 2021
“I thought our team really buckled down… We finally found a way to win.” 🔴⚪️@TrayceJackson joined @TheAndyKatz after @IndianaMBB picked up its win of the season at No. 4 Iowa! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Cg505fHjhv— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 22, 2021
Taking his talents to South Beach.@joshpenn2 | #ProIU https://t.co/8adXzq4Cfy— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) January 21, 2021
🗣 It's not over 'til it's over! pic.twitter.com/u2KWWFmfDv— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 22, 2021
My preseason picks for the Big Ten include:— Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) January 21, 2021
-Conference Champion: @IndianaBase
-Pitcher of the Year: Sean Burke, @TerpsBaseball
-Player of the Year: Grant Richardson, @IndianaBase
-Freshman of the Year: Mitch Jebb, @statebaseball https://t.co/7pkOAKdBqD
Charlotte upgraded center Cody Zeller (fractured hand) to probable vs. the Bulls on Sunday, and source tells ESPN that Zeller plans to make his return then.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2021
Headlines
IU basketball regroups, pulls off the upset of No. 4 Iowa for signature win-- Indy Star
Indiana volleyball coach Steve Aird got his program going during Covid-19, marched for equality-- Indy Star
Aird prepared to lean on freshmen during spring season-- Crimson Quarry
IU water polo looks to climb rankings in 2021- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers Earn Preseason Big Ten Honors from Perfect Game-- IU Athletics
