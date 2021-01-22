TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 22nd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

😤 @JordanGeronimo2 with the one-handed JAM for @IndianaMBB ! pic.twitter.com/CiKRKYIyeQ

“I thought our team really buckled down… We finally found a way to win.” 🔴⚪️ @TrayceJackson joined @TheAndyKatz after @IndianaMBB picked up its win of the season at No. 4 Iowa! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Cg505fHjhv

🗣 It's not over 'til it's over! pic.twitter.com/u2KWWFmfDv

My preseason picks for the Big Ten include: -Conference Champion: @IndianaBase -Pitcher of the Year: Sean Burke, @TerpsBaseball -Player of the Year: Grant Richardson, @IndianaBase -Freshman of the Year: Mitch Jebb, @statebaseball https://t.co/7pkOAKdBqD

Charlotte upgraded center Cody Zeller (fractured hand) to probable vs. the Bulls on Sunday, and source tells ESPN that Zeller plans to make his return then.

IU water polo looks to climb rankings in 2021- Indiana Daily Student

Aird prepared to lean on freshmen during spring season-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana volleyball coach Steve Aird got his program going during Covid-19, marched for equality-- Indy Star

IU basketball regroups, pulls off the upset of No. 4 Iowa for signature win-- Indy Star

