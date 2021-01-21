"He is just an amazing coach. Watching what he did with Indiana this season, it's unbelievable. Indiana is definitely top eight for me," Moore said.

Moore, who stands at 6-foot-5-inches and weighs 300 pounds unveiled his Top 8 Thursday on Twitter, and the list includes: Penn State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Arizona State, Texas A&M and Missouri , along with the Hoosiers.

A total of four Big Ten programs, including Indiana, are in the top 8 of DJ Moore , a four-star offensive lineman from Fort Wayne (IN) Snider High School.

Moore, who admits he grew up a Penn State fan as a child, noted the offer from Indiana is a special one to him.

"My former teammate is a freshman offensive lineman there this year, so it would be cool to bring that duo back in college," said Moore.

That former teammate is Randy Holtz, a freshman who appeared in three games in 2020.

The class of 2022 standout said that he is very familiar with Indiana, as his sister is currently a student there and he has attended the Indiana Junior Day.

"I really love their weight room and how they can progress their players in the weight room," Moore said. "When I talk to Coach Allen, he mainly asks me about how I am, my family, what type of workout I did that day. He's a very genuine coach and not just about business."

In addition to his top eight, Moore had offers from Cincinnati, Minnesota, Purdue, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“There are specific things I am going to look for. You have to have a really good weight room and a really good strength coach," Moore previously told Rivals. "Then, I have to be able to get along with my position coach. If I don’t vibe with the position coach I won’t even look at that school."