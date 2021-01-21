Indiana lands in top 8 for in-state four-star OL DJ Moore
A total of four Big Ten programs, including Indiana, are in the top 8 of DJ Moore, a four-star offensive lineman from Fort Wayne (IN) Snider High School.
Moore, who stands at 6-foot-5-inches and weighs 300 pounds unveiled his Top 8 Thursday on Twitter, and the list includes: Penn State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Arizona State, Texas A&M and Missouri, along with the Hoosiers.
Moore told TheHoosier.com that he is constantly hearing from Indiana head coach Tom Allen.
"He is just an amazing coach. Watching what he did with Indiana this season, it's unbelievable. Indiana is definitely top eight for me," Moore said.
Moore, who admits he grew up a Penn State fan as a child, noted the offer from Indiana is a special one to him.
"My former teammate is a freshman offensive lineman there this year, so it would be cool to bring that duo back in college," said Moore.
That former teammate is Randy Holtz, a freshman who appeared in three games in 2020.
The class of 2022 standout said that he is very familiar with Indiana, as his sister is currently a student there and he has attended the Indiana Junior Day.
"I really love their weight room and how they can progress their players in the weight room," Moore said. "When I talk to Coach Allen, he mainly asks me about how I am, my family, what type of workout I did that day. He's a very genuine coach and not just about business."
In addition to his top eight, Moore had offers from Cincinnati, Minnesota, Purdue, Tennessee and West Virginia.
“There are specific things I am going to look for. You have to have a really good weight room and a really good strength coach," Moore previously told Rivals. "Then, I have to be able to get along with my position coach. If I don’t vibe with the position coach I won’t even look at that school."
