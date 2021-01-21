 Potential names to replace Mike Hart
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-21 07:07:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Potential names to replace Mike Hart

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart has been hired as the new running backs coach at the University of Michigan, leaving many to question who will Tom Allen name or hire as his new running backs coach?

The search is on, and TheHoosier.com offers up our initial list of coaches that would make sense for the Indiana Hoosiers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}