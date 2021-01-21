Potential names to replace Mike Hart
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart has been hired as the new running backs coach at the University of Michigan, leaving many to question who will Tom Allen name or hire as his new running backs coach?
The search is on, and TheHoosier.com offers up our initial list of coaches that would make sense for the Indiana Hoosiers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news