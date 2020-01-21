News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 21

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Pieces are beginning to fit together for Indiana's backcourt

Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Rutgers, Nebraska, previews Michigan State

B1G Power Ranks: January 20

CrimsonCast, Ep 656 - A Road Win? A Road Win! A Road Win.

NCAA Outlook: January 20

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

NO. 17 IU WOMEN FALL AT NO. 20 MARYLAND, 76-62 == Hoosier Sports Report

Maryland defense forces third straight loss for IU women’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student

Script flipped on once-dominant Hoosiers in third straight loss -- The Hoosier Network

MILLER SEES THE HOOSIERS’ DEFENSE TRENDING UPWARD -- Hoosier Sports Report

A midseason look at IU men’s basketball’s tournament resume -- Indiana Daily Student

IU Basketball Recruiting Video: Caleb Furst and Luke Goode Go Head-to-Head -- The Daily Hoosier

{{ article.author_name }}