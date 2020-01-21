The Hoosier Daily: January 21
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Pieces are beginning to fit together for Indiana's backcourt
Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Rutgers, Nebraska, previews Michigan State
CrimsonCast, Ep 656 - A Road Win? A Road Win! A Road Win.
Tweets of the Day
Hoosiers drop their third straight Big Ten game in a road loss to Maryland. #iuwbb https://t.co/W0MXOGBhQK— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 21, 2020
Teams worth noting for #iubb:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 20, 2020
- Ohio State drops out
- Rutgers up to No. 24
- Michigan State (next opponent) at No. 11
- Maryland (following opponent) at No. 17. https://t.co/jhQtfBULAq
@simmie104 only needs one hand to embarrass you 👋 #RaisingHell 🔥 #ForTheLoveOfFootball @xfl2020 pic.twitter.com/xNt2yoNnM4— Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) January 20, 2020
Shanahan said Tevin Coleman had a “Lethal Weapon” type of dislocated shoulder. That is, Coleman was able to have it popped back in. Shanahan reiterates he thinks Coleman can play in the SB but that the images are not yet in.— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 20, 2020
The first 3-time Freshman of the Week in #iuwbb history 👏⚪️🔴@kenzieholmes_ is the @B1Gwbball co-Freshman of the Week!— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 20, 2020
📝https://t.co/6e02zwmcEo pic.twitter.com/t4SNXmWhZx
Headlines
NO. 17 IU WOMEN FALL AT NO. 20 MARYLAND, 76-62 == Hoosier Sports Report
Maryland defense forces third straight loss for IU women’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student
Script flipped on once-dominant Hoosiers in third straight loss -- The Hoosier Network
MILLER SEES THE HOOSIERS’ DEFENSE TRENDING UPWARD -- Hoosier Sports Report
A midseason look at IU men’s basketball’s tournament resume -- Indiana Daily Student
IU Basketball Recruiting Video: Caleb Furst and Luke Goode Go Head-to-Head -- The Daily Hoosier
----
