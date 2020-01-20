CrimsonCast, Ep 656 - A Road Win? A Road Win! A Road Win.
Podcast time. Let's talk IU basketball. We recap the week that was for Indiana, touching on the disappointment of the Rutgers loss and the positive and negative reactions to the Nebraska victory. How did IU's lineup choices affect the play down the stretch? How does all of this project forward to the next few games, and the rest of the schedule? And when we back up from the recent stretch of games and look at the bigger picture, how does everything look?
