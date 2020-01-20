News More News
Radio Show: Archie Miller previews Michigan State, Maryland

Indiana head coach Archie Miller jumps on the radio for Indiana's weekly basketball radio show with IU broadcaster Don Fischer at the Bloomington Holiday Inn on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is the player guest.

Follow along with live updates at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.

