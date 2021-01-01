 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 1st
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-01 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 1st

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to overtime win against Penn State

WATCH: Rob Phinisee, Al Durham discuss performance against Penn State

Indiana veteran backcourt responds in big way

Game Preview: Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Indiana

Behind Enemy Lines: Ole Miss

Scott ready to run in the Outback Bowl

IU's King is always playing for his family

WATCH: Tom Allen gives final breakdown of Hoosiers before Outback Bowl

Mullen continues to build into a defensive star for Hoosiers

Indiana lands Michigan OL transfer Zach Carpenter

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

In a game IU couldn't afford to lose, Hoosiers' 'pulse' Rob Phinisee steps up, delivers-- Indy Star

Tom Allen turned IU football from afterthought into Big Ten contender by investing in people-- Indy Star

NO. 20 IU WOMEN TOO MUCH FOR ILLINOIS, 79-56-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU ADDS MICHIGAN O-LINE TRANSFER ZACH CARPENTER-- Hoosier Sports Report

Outback Bowl Q&A with Red Cup Rebellion-- Crimson Quarry

Thorpe Award next in IU's CB Mullen's sights-- The Herald Bulletin

IU women’s basketball remains undefeated in Big Ten play after 23-point win against Illinois-- Indiana Daily Student

Outback Bowl Burning Questions: Injuries, rust and motivation all loom in Tampa-- The Hoosier Network

‘Confident’ Tuttle Ready for Outback Bowl Opportunity-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}