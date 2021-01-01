TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 1st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

📽️ Highlights from the win over Illinois! #iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/LZ2Ns9LRBx

Either I’m the hardest medicine ball thrower in the world or @PocketRadar velos aren’t real velos 🤔 @s_mathews26 @PushPerformCO @dj_edwards9 pic.twitter.com/rdDlt61kEF

Outback Bowl Burning Questions: Injuries, rust and motivation all loom in Tampa-- The Hoosier Network

IU women’s basketball remains undefeated in Big Ten play after 23-point win against Illinois-- Indiana Daily Student

Thorpe Award next in IU's CB Mullen's sights-- The Herald Bulletin

NO. 20 IU WOMEN TOO MUCH FOR ILLINOIS, 79-56-- Hoosier Sports Report

Tom Allen turned IU football from afterthought into Big Ten contender by investing in people-- Indy Star

In a game IU couldn't afford to lose, Hoosiers' 'pulse' Rob Phinisee steps up, delivers-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.