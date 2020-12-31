WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to overtime win against Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana head coach Archie Miller discusses the Indiana overtime win against Penn State and the play of Al Durham and Rob Phinisee.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.