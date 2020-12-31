TheHoosier - Indiana lands Michigan OL transfer Zach Carpenter

The Cincinnati (OH) Moeller product was a three-star recruit and part of Michigan’s 2019 class.

The 6-foot-5 and 329 pound Carpenter started two games for Michigan this past season and was a projected starter in 2021.

The Cincinnati native was ranked the No. 15 offensive guard in the 2019 class and the No. 16 overall player in Ohio.

With the redshirt year for everyone in college football this year, he will have four years of eligibility left.