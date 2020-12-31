TheHoosier - Indiana lands Michigan OL transfer Zach Carpenter

Indiana lands Michigan OL transfer Zach Carpenter
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Michigan transfer offensive lineman Zach Carpenter has committed to Indiana, he announced.
The Cincinnati (OH) Moeller product was a three-star recruit and part of Michigan’s 2019 class.
Carpenter was a redshirt freshman for Michigan this year.
The 6-foot-5 and 329 pound Carpenter started two games for Michigan this past season and was a projected starter in 2021.
The Cincinnati native was ranked the No. 15 offensive guard in the 2019 class and the No. 16 overall player in Ohio.
With the redshirt year for everyone in college football this year, he will have four years of eligibility left.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.