The Hoosier Daily: January 19

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana shows defensive improvements in Big Ten rematch victory

WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to Indiana's win over Nebraska

Instant Reaction: Indiana 82, Nebraska 74

Final Buzzer: at Nebraska

Trayce Jackson-Davis has the chance to rebound against Nebraska

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: IU's road performance at Nebraska evidence of a team growing, moving forward -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS FIND SHOT ON THE ROAD, BEAT NEBRASKA -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU men’s basketball earns first true road win in 82-74 victory over Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana puts together a total effort to beat Nebraska for first road win -- The Hoosier Network

OPINION: Trayce Jackson-Davis finds his groove in win over Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana at Nebraska — The Report Card -- The Daily Hoosier

The Minute After: Nebraska -- Inside The Hall

Video: IU players react to win at Nebraska -- Inside The Hall

IU-Nebraska Postgame Show -- Assembly Call

{{ article.author_name }}