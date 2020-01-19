The Hoosier Daily: January 19
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana shows defensive improvements in Big Ten rematch victory
WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to Indiana's win over Nebraska
Instant Reaction: Indiana 82, Nebraska 74
Trayce Jackson-Davis has the chance to rebound against Nebraska
Tweets of the Day
Final box score for Indiana's win over Nebraska #iubb pic.twitter.com/h1U0lE8A7K— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 19, 2020
First time Indiana has beaten Nebraska in both football and basketball in the same school year since 1944.— Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) January 19, 2020
S/o to @ConnorHapper doing the dirty work on that one.
Thanks to the #TrojanHorse for helping put a few pounds on our #OL today @CameronKn1ght62 @LukeWiginton @KaticMichael @MatthewBedfor14 #BIGMen Lead the way.. #iufb #LEO pic.twitter.com/L7983RlzfY— Mike Pechac (@coachpechac) January 18, 2020
Headlines
Insider: IU's road performance at Nebraska evidence of a team growing, moving forward -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS FIND SHOT ON THE ROAD, BEAT NEBRASKA -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s basketball earns first true road win in 82-74 victory over Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana puts together a total effort to beat Nebraska for first road win -- The Hoosier Network
OPINION: Trayce Jackson-Davis finds his groove in win over Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana at Nebraska — The Report Card -- The Daily Hoosier
The Minute After: Nebraska -- Inside The Hall
Video: IU players react to win at Nebraska -- Inside The Hall
IU-Nebraska Postgame Show -- Assembly Call
