Indiana improved to 14-4 and 4-3 in the Big Ten with the win over Nebraska on Saturday night. The Huskers fell to 7-11 and 2-5.

For now, the Hoosiers have moved into third place in the conference with two huge opportunities coming to town this week.

On Saturday, Indiana found its offensive legs again, led by the frontline trio of 6-foot-7 junior Justin Smith, 6-foot-9 freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, and 6-foot-11 junior Joey Brunk inside. they combined for 49 points, 25 rebounds, eight assists in 92 minutes of action total.



