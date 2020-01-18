USA Today Images

Passing through the post opened by three-point shooting

In the first handful of minutes, Indiana struggled to get the ball inside, especially to Trayce Jackson-Davis, but the Hoosiers, while taking some ill-advised threes, weren't afraid to shoot from beyond the arc Saturday, against a team that also shoots plenty of threes. Whether they made those shots or not was fairly inconsistent, but once multiple contributors began knocking down some of those shots, the court began to space out in halfcourt sets for Indiana. After shots began to go down and Nebraska struggled on the offensive end near the back half of the first half, the Husker defense began to spread out, and passes in and out of the post became crisp with the widening passing lanes. Suddenly, the offense was smoothly moving the ball on offense, and, even though the movement didn't result in as many scores inside as Indiana is used to, it resulted in a wide range of scores, including threes from five Hoosiers, a mid-range De'Ron Davis jumper and two scores from Jerome Hunter, all in the first half. That same offensive flow carried into the second half as well. Joey Brunk began hitting mid-range shots, and Indiana didn't get to the line often but didn't need to. Eventually, Indiana matched its season-high in total assists. Its previous best was 21 against Troy.

Bench scoring aids Hoosiers

Indiana received just two points from its bench at Rutgers, but that wasn't the case Saturday night. By halftime, Indiana's bench contributors had already totaled 18 points. Typically, that would mean Devonte Green had a good scoring outing, but he was 1-of-6 from the field at halftime. Jerome Hunter had six, Armaan Franklin had five, De'Ron Davis had four and Green had three. Of the contributors off the bench, Franklin was the most productive, particularly defensively. He took two crucial charges and drew two of Cam Mack's first half fouls. He also connected on multiple threes and found himself filling in the second guard spot that has been paired with Rob Phinisee as of late. The scoring off the bench wasn't as profuse in the second half as it was in the first half, but Indiana hit a nine-minute field goal drought and it's guards got into foul trouble across the board.

Defense goes a long way