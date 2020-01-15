The Hoosier Daily: January 15
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Four-star QB visiting for Indiana's Jan. 26 junior day
Local 2021 tight end Aaron Steinfeldt reacts to Indiana offer
Indiana Football 2020 Scholarship Chart
Heat Check: Jerome Hunter earned his minutes in win over Ohio State
Before The Tip: Indiana at Rutgers
Q&A with TheKnightReport's Richie Schnyderite on Rutgers
Tweets of the Day
Heisman Trophy odds via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/fqSWbwBQuI— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2020
Great throw and catch from Tyler Huntley to @IndianaFootball WR Nick Westbrook.— PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 14, 2020
Very solid day from Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/z1G2KkMz7t
VIDEO: Future #IUBB wing Trey Galloway & Culver Academy were in FW tonight taking on North Side. Culver earned the 87-46 win. pic.twitter.com/GgtDNNvImL— Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) January 15, 2020
#iubb opened as a 3.5-point dog at Rutger, o/u 130. Pomeroy puts it at 4 and gives the Hoosiers a 37% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) January 15, 2020
🏅 Congratulations on receiving an @IUBicentennial Medal, Dr. Rink!— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) January 14, 2020
He has worked with a number of world-wide sports organizations + has served as #IUBB's team physician for 40 years. Dr. Larry Rink is a graduate of the @IUMedSchool. pic.twitter.com/yTLwCbgSMX
Headlines
Insider: Here's an early look at how IU football's 2020 depth chart looks like -- Indianapolis Star
‘He’s Ready’ – Nick Sheridan To Continue Attack Offense -- IU Athletics
Opportunity awaits IU on the road — if Hoosiers are ready to seize it -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana looks to exorcise road demons, prove legitimacy against Rutgers -- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Basketball: With Big Ten in flux, Hoosiers faced with opportunity -- Hoosier State of Mind
What to expect: Rutgers -- Inside The Hall
