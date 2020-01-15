Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Great throw and catch from Tyler Huntley to @IndianaFootball WR Nick Westbrook. Very solid day from Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/z1G2KkMz7t

VIDEO: Future #IUBB wing Trey Galloway & Culver Academy were in FW tonight taking on North Side. Culver earned the 87-46 win. pic.twitter.com/GgtDNNvImL

#iubb opened as a 3.5-point dog at Rutger, o/u 130. Pomeroy puts it at 4 and gives the Hoosiers a 37% chance of victory.

🏅 Congratulations on receiving an @IUBicentennial Medal, Dr. Rink! He has worked with a number of world-wide sports organizations + has served as #IUBB 's team physician for 40 years. Dr. Larry Rink is a graduate of the @IUMedSchool . pic.twitter.com/yTLwCbgSMX

Insider: Here's an early look at how IU football's 2020 depth chart looks like -- Indianapolis Star

‘He’s Ready’ – Nick Sheridan To Continue Attack Offense -- IU Athletics

Opportunity awaits IU on the road — if Hoosiers are ready to seize it -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana looks to exorcise road demons, prove legitimacy against Rutgers -- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Basketball: With Big Ten in flux, Hoosiers faced with opportunity -- Hoosier State of Mind

What to expect: Rutgers -- Inside The Hall