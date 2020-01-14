News More News
Local 2021 tight end Aaron Steinfeldt reacts to Indiana offer

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt has been waiting his entire life for an Indiana offer, and just a couple days after being recognized in the Associated Press' Class 5A All-Indiana team, he received that offer from Nick Sheridan.

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt has been an Indiana fan his entire life, and, outside of a one-year stint in Washington, has been in Bloomington his entire life as well. He spent many of his Saturdays attending Indiana football games growing up and has watched the program progress into the success it found in 2019.

Last Thursday, he finally received the Indiana offer he’d dreamed of receiving for years, as new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan extended a Hoosier offer to the local 2021 tight end.

“It’s truly a blessing for me,” Steinfeldt told TheHoosier.com. “I’ve grown up my whole life watching them and now they’ve offered me. It means a lot, personally, to me. They are certainly one of my top choices.”

